Head to Head Analysis: Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) vs. Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Galectin Therapeutics and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -171.23% Protagonist Therapeutics -70.54% -24.08% -18.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Galectin Therapeutics and Protagonist Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Galectin Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 179.54%. Given Galectin Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Galectin Therapeutics is more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galectin Therapeutics and Protagonist Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$16.23 million ($0.49) -8.27 Protagonist Therapeutics $20.06 million 8.37 -$36.95 million ($2.09) -3.32

Galectin Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protagonist Therapeutics. Galectin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagonist Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Galectin Therapeutics beats Protagonist Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its Galectin Sciences, LLC, which is a collaborative joint venture co-owned by SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis. It is also developing an oral peptide targeting a GI condition other than IBD. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

