Head to Head Analysis: LSI Industries (LYTS) & ExeLED (ELED)

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) and ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LSI Industries alerts:

67.1% of LSI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LSI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of ExeLED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSI Industries and ExeLED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSI Industries $342.02 million 0.28 -$19.54 million $0.22 16.45 ExeLED $50,000.00 10.98 -$4.01 million N/A N/A

ExeLED has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LSI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares LSI Industries and ExeLED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSI Industries -0.64% 4.38% 2.65% ExeLED -19,547.07% N/A -3,122.32%

Dividends

LSI Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. ExeLED does not pay a dividend. LSI Industries pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LSI Industries and ExeLED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSI Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 ExeLED 0 0 0 0 N/A

LSI Industries presently has a consensus price target of $11.27, indicating a potential upside of 211.23%. Given LSI Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than ExeLED.

Risk & Volatility

LSI Industries has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExeLED has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LSI Industries beats ExeLED on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. It primarily offers exterior area, interior, canopy, and landscape lightings, as well as lighting controls, light poles, and photometric layouts; lighting system design services; and solid-state LED solutions. The Graphics segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements used in graphics displays and visual image programs in various markets that include the petroleum/convenience store market, quick-service restaurant, grocery, and multi-site retail operations. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics and ACM systems, electrical signage, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, fleet graphics, prototype program graphics, video boards, menu boards, and digital signage and media content management products. This segment also provides installation management services for the installation of interior or exterior products. The Technology segment designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, and sub-assemblies for use in commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

ExeLED Company Profile

ExeLED Holdings Inc. designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces. Its products are installed in various settings, including commercial office space, financial trading floors, health care facilities, museums, schools, restaurants, retail stores, and other public locations. ExeLED Holdings Inc. sells its products through third-party sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Energie Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ExeLED Holdings Inc. in November 2015. ExeLED Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.