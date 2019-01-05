Head to Head Comparison: Constellation Brands (STZ.B) vs. Pacific Ventures Group (PACV)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 38.18% 18.63% 8.09% Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -138.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Constellation Brands and Pacific Ventures Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands and Pacific Ventures Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $8.33 billion 3.78 $2.32 billion N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Risk & Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pacific Ventures Group does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Pacific Ventures Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc. is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States. It sells a number of brands in the import and craft beer categories, including Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Ballast Point and others. It is a producer and marketer of wine, and sells a number of wine brands across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine, and across all price points, such as popular, premium and luxury categories. Some of its wine and spirits brands sold in the United States, which comprise its U.S. Focus Brands (Focus Brands) include Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Wild Horse and others.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name principally through wholesale distributors for resale to retail outlets. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh produce, groceries, meals, and food and other food-related products. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

