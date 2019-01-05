Head to Head Comparison: Golfgear International (MCHA) & BRITVIC PLC/S (BTVCY)

Golfgear International (OTCMKTS:MCHA) and BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Golfgear International alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golfgear International and BRITVIC PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golfgear International 0 0 0 0 N/A BRITVIC PLC/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Golfgear International and BRITVIC PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golfgear International -47.63% -65.89% -22.14% BRITVIC PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BRITVIC PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Golfgear International does not pay a dividend. BRITVIC PLC/S pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Golfgear International has a beta of -2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 387% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRITVIC PLC/S has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golfgear International and BRITVIC PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golfgear International $510,000.00 46.50 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A BRITVIC PLC/S $2.02 billion 1.28 $157.57 million $1.50 13.10

BRITVIC PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Golfgear International.

Summary

BRITVIC PLC/S beats Golfgear International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golfgear International Company Profile

Matchaah Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes premium better-for-you matcha tea based products under the MATCHAAH brand name. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

BRITVIC PLC/S Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water. The company's brand portfolio includes 7Up, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R White's, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade. In addition, the company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; wholesales soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers pension funding and financing services. It exports its products to approximately 50 countries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Golfgear International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golfgear International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.