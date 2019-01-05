Head-To-Head Comparison: Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP) & Antero Midstream GP (AMGP)

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) and Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tallgrass Energy GP and Antero Midstream GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy GP N/A N/A N/A Antero Midstream GP 40.12% 231.93% 127.97%

Dividends

Tallgrass Energy GP pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Antero Midstream GP pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Antero Midstream GP pays out 1,933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy GP has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tallgrass Energy GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tallgrass Energy GP and Antero Midstream GP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy GP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antero Midstream GP $69.72 million 33.65 $2.32 million $0.03 420.00

Antero Midstream GP has higher revenue and earnings than Tallgrass Energy GP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Tallgrass Energy GP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Antero Midstream GP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tallgrass Energy GP and Antero Midstream GP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy GP 0 2 3 0 2.60 Antero Midstream GP 0 4 5 1 2.70

Tallgrass Energy GP presently has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Antero Midstream GP has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.63%. Given Antero Midstream GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Midstream GP is more favorable than Tallgrass Energy GP.

Summary

Antero Midstream GP beats Tallgrass Energy GP on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tallgrass Energy GP Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC and changed its name to Antero Midstream GP LP in May 2017. Antero Midstream GP LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

