Head to Head Contrast: Heritage Financial (HFWA) & Home Financial Bancorp (HWEN)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

84.0% of Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.4% of Home Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Financial and Home Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $183.29 million 6.13 $41.79 million $1.48 20.60 Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A $160,000.00 N/A N/A

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Financial Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heritage Financial and Home Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Home Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Financial currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than Home Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and Home Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 20.10% 8.92% 1.20% Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Heritage Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Home Financial Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans focuses on real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services through trust powers, as well as objective advice. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 59 branches located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

Home Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and money market deposits; commercial and industrial loans, nonresidential real estate loans, and residential, mobile home and land, and consumer loans. It also provides auto and hazard insurance; and Internet banking services. The company provides banking services primarily in Owen, Putnam, and other counties. Home Financial Bancorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Spencer, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.