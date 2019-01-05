Head to Head Contrast: VALLOUREC SA/S (VLOWY) & Bouygues (BOUYF)

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

VALLOUREC SA/S has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues has a beta of 4.8, indicating that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VALLOUREC SA/S and Bouygues, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VALLOUREC SA/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bouygues 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VALLOUREC SA/S and Bouygues’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VALLOUREC SA/S $4.24 billion 0.20 -$606.62 million ($0.27) -1.36 Bouygues $37.36 billion 1.70 $1.23 billion N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than VALLOUREC SA/S.

Dividends

Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VALLOUREC SA/S does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares VALLOUREC SA/S and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VALLOUREC SA/S -15.25% -22.91% -8.95% Bouygues 3.18% 11.89% 3.32%

Summary

Bouygues beats VALLOUREC SA/S on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VALLOUREC SA/S Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes. It also offers casing and tubing products, and accessories for oil and gas well equipment; well-drilling products, including drill pipes, hole assemblies, and VAM connections and accessories for drill strings; and offshore and onshore line pipes, as well as tubes for umbilicals. In addition, the company provides hydrocarbon processing tubes, steam tubes and pipes, titanium and stainless steel welded tubes, and steam generator tubes for power, nuclear, and conventional plants. Further, it offers hot-rolled pipes and hollow sections used in various applications, including drilling and other platforms, bridges, buildings and other roofed structures, cranes, agricultural and industrial machinery, mechanical components and systems, mining, and offshore projects. Additionally, the company provides coating and welding services for offshore and onshore projects. Vallourec SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; production and sale of waterproofing and claddings for buildings; the manufacture, installation, and maintenance of road safety equipment, road markings, and traffic signs, as well as traffic management and access control equipment; and the installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines for conveying fluids and dry networks. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary freeview TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa, and Serieclub theme channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; sells advertising space for Les Indés radios and Websites; provides MYTF1 digital TV services; and operates la seine musicale concert hall, as well as works in the field of entertainment, including home shopping, board games, music production and live shows, etc. Further, it offers mobile and fixed Internet services; and Tout-en-un ideo, a fixed and mobile telephony, Internet, and television services, as well as provides Bbox Miami, a TV box. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

