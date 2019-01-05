Head-To-Head Review: Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) vs. Centurylink (CTL)

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) and Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Telecommunications International and Centurylink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Telecommunications International -13.27% N/A -9.99% Centurylink 7.81% 4.45% 1.38%

Dividends

Centurylink pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Fusion Telecommunications International does not pay a dividend. Centurylink pays out 146.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fusion Telecommunications International and Centurylink, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Telecommunications International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centurylink 3 5 5 0 2.15

Fusion Telecommunications International currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 298.77%. Centurylink has a consensus price target of $20.92, indicating a potential upside of 31.14%. Given Fusion Telecommunications International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fusion Telecommunications International is more favorable than Centurylink.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Telecommunications International and Centurylink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Telecommunications International $150.53 million 0.89 -$14.01 million ($1.09) -1.50 Centurylink $17.66 billion 0.98 $1.39 billion $1.47 10.85

Centurylink has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Telecommunications International. Fusion Telecommunications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centurylink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Fusion Telecommunications International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Centurylink shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Fusion Telecommunications International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Centurylink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fusion Telecommunications International has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centurylink has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centurylink beats Fusion Telecommunications International on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Connect, Inc. provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security. The company serves associations, governments, contact centers, and healthcare and legal industries. Fusion Connect, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services. It also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line solution for transmission of data between sites; colocation and data center services comprising cloud, hosting, and application management solutions; wavelength services that provide customers required bandwidth with an end-to-end transport solution of a bandwidth; and network security solutions, as well as sells telecommunications equipment and resells software, and provides network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks. In addition, the company offers local calling services; long-distance and toll-free services; information technology (IT) services, such as transporting and delivering enterprise data and applications; and managed services consisting of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 10.3 million total access lines; and served approximately 5.7 million broadband subscribers. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

