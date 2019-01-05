Head-To-Head Review: NowAuto Group (CAFI) and Medallion Financial (MFIN)

NowAuto Group (OTCMKTS:CAFI) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of NowAuto Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NowAuto Group and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NowAuto Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Medallion Financial has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 68.69%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than NowAuto Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NowAuto Group and Medallion Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NowAuto Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial $19.71 million 6.13 -$7.12 million $0.31 15.94

NowAuto Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallion Financial.

Profitability

This table compares NowAuto Group and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NowAuto Group N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial -34.18% -9.06% -2.34%

Volatility & Risk

NowAuto Group has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats NowAuto Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NowAuto Group Company Profile

Consumer Automotive Finance Inc. operates as a retailer in the used vehicle market of the United States. It focuses primarily on the buy here/pay here segment of the independent used vehicle sales and finance market. The company sells approximately 2000 and newer model-year used vehicles and provides related financing through sale type leases. As of December 31, 2010, it had two retail locations in Arizona. The company was formerly known as NowAuto Group, Inc. Consumer Automotive Finance Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

