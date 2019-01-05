Head-To-Head Survey: Aptose Biosciences (APTO) & Compugen (CGEN)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aptose Biosciences and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 201.66%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Compugen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than Aptose Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -186.74% -161.32% Compugen N/A -65.06% -50.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Compugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$11.66 million ($0.52) -4.25 Compugen $710,000.00 182.04 -$37.06 million ($0.72) -3.50

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compugen. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compugen beats Aptose Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. has a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

