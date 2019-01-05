Head-To-Head Survey: Mesoblast (MESO) & Amgen (AMGN)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mesoblast alerts:

3.0% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -171.79% -12.90% -10.44% Amgen 9.44% 54.14% 13.27%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $17.34 million 25.47 -$35.29 million ($0.63) -7.44 Amgen $22.85 billion 5.45 $1.98 billion $12.58 15.54

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mesoblast and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 0 4 0 2.60 Amgen 0 12 8 0 2.40

Mesoblast currently has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 228.36%. Amgen has a consensus target price of $204.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Mesoblast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Amgen.

Dividends

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $5.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mesoblast does not pay a dividend. Amgen pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Amgen beats Mesoblast on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound. The company's marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Provention Bio, Inc.; and Molecular Partners AG. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.