Head-To-Head Survey: Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) versus Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Murphy’s 12.62% 9.39% 3.69% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 8.14% 35.18% 13.81%

Dividends

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Papa Murphy’s does not pay a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Papa Murphy’s and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Murphy’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 4 1 0 1.86

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus price target of $162.82, indicating a potential downside of 0.01%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Papa Murphy’s.

Risk and Volatility

Papa Murphy’s has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Papa Murphy’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Papa Murphy’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Murphy’s $118.66 million 0.72 -$10,000.00 $0.15 33.67 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.03 billion 1.29 $247.62 million $8.87 18.36

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Papa Murphy’s. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa Murphy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Papa Murphy’s on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 20, 2018, the company operated 655 Cracker Barrel Old Country stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

