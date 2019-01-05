Head to Head Survey: SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) vs. Highwoods Properties (HIW)

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0 1 0 0 2.00 Highwoods Properties 1 1 5 0 2.57

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.70%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $52.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.36%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Highwoods Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH $154.27 million 0.56 $440,000.00 $1.00 6.05 Highwoods Properties $702.74 million 5.87 $185.36 million $3.28 12.16

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH -0.09% -0.18% -0.03% Highwoods Properties 24.37% 7.87% 3.73%

Dividends

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

