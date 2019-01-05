Head-To-Head Survey: Tate & Lyle (TATYY) versus Zivo Bioscience (ZIVO)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Zivo Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $3.59 billion 1.13 $351.57 million $2.66 12.98 Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -$10.03 million N/A N/A

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Zivo Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zivo Bioscience has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tate & Lyle and Zivo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zivo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Zivo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -771.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zivo Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Zivo Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tate & Lyle pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Zivo Bioscience does not pay a dividend. Tate & Lyle pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Tate & Lyle beats Zivo Bioscience on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The company offers texturants, including corn-based starches, clean-label starches, and stabilizer systems; sweeteners, such as high intensity sweeteners and specialty sweeteners; and health and wellness ingredients comprising dietary fibers and oat proteins. In addition, the company is involved in blending, in-house treasury, pension, and reinsurance businesses; citric acid and sucralose production; and research and development and in-house financing businesses, as well as the provision of acidulants and grains. Tate & Lyle PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Zivo Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and identification of natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company intends to license and sell its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, food, dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications. It is also involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling tests that allow individuals to optimize their health and identify future health risks, as well as provides insurers, employers, and healthcare providers with timely information to intervene with wellness programs, fitness regimes, or other preventative measures. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to Zivo Bioscience, Inc. in November 2014. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

