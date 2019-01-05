Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HIIQ. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. First Analysis raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.78.

NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $452.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Murley acquired 6,500 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $200,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

