Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer and administrator of web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its product portfolio consists of short-term medical plans, accident, sickness & hospital medical plans, ancillary insurance, life insurance, lifestyle and discount services. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HIIQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. First Analysis raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.78.

NASDAQ HIIQ traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.09. 374,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,351. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $452.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Murley acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $200,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

