Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.04 Million

Jan 5th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to post sales of $173.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.21 million to $176.39 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $173.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year sales of $696.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.34 million to $700.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $705.83 million, with estimates ranging from $699.25 million to $718.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.85 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 34.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,394. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter worth $143,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at $191,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

