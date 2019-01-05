Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,008 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter worth about $191,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

NYSE HTA opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.36. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $29.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.85 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

WARNING: “Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/healthcare-trust-of-america-inc-hta-shares-bought-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.