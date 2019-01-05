Hecla Mining (HL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post $158.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.91 million to $171.29 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $160.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $588.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.53 million to $601.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $750.70 million, with estimates ranging from $694.41 million to $805.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,751.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 262,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185,127 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,749,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 228,650 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,889,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 5,374,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.