HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $2,269.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007569 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020355 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00239009 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000962 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001981 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

