HNI (HNI) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of HNI traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $37.08. 222,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.37. HNI has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. HNI had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HNI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HNI news, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $890,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,644,112.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 54,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $2,068,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,177.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 55.8% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 420,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 150,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HNI by 21.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 1.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.