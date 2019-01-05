HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will report sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.38 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $18.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.70 billion to $20.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $21.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.62.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Robert J. Kostelnik sold 1,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,663,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,201,000 after acquiring an additional 909,900 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,846,000 after acquiring an additional 697,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,148,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,032,000 after acquiring an additional 595,839 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,567. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.