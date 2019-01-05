Hologic (HOLX) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. Barclays cut Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Hologic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Hologic from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.46.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hologic has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $54,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares in the company, valued at $427,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,355 shares of company stock worth $1,584,655. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $2,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Hologic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,259,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,158,065,000 after buying an additional 303,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hologic by 7.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,436,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after buying an additional 104,390 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 503,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 221,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

