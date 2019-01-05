Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Raised by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,493,000 after buying an additional 109,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after buying an additional 991,466 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,446,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $921,011,000 after buying an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $789,299,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,889,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $758,772,000 after buying an additional 114,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $173.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $2,323,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,022.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

