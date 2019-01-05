Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Home Depot by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $2,323,216.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,022.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $173.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

