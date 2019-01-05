Howdoo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33,621.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $33,621.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.02375636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00158035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00202122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026137 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026148 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,691,366 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo.

Howdoo Token Trading

Howdoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

