HSBC Upgrades SEGRO (SGRO) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. HSBC currently has GBX 692 ($9.04) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 584 ($7.63).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGRO. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, December 17th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of SEGRO to an add rating and set a GBX 712 ($9.30) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 667.92 ($8.73).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 600.40 ($7.85) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 447.40 ($5.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 612.80 ($8.01).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

