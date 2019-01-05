HubSpot (HUBS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.77 and last traded at $118.83. 731,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 563,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.28.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $119.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 1.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.37). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $1,881,820.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,768,066.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total value of $553,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $9,088,555. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

