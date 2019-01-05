Huncoin (HNC) Trading Up 99.1% Over Last Week

Huncoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Huncoin has traded 99.1% higher against the dollar. One Huncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Huncoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Huncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00917336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001215 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Huncoin Coin Profile

Huncoin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Huncoin’s total supply is 44,798,593 coins. Huncoin’s official Twitter account is @HunCoin. The official website for Huncoin is huncoin.org.

Huncoin Coin Trading

Huncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

