Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of HCFT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 73,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,500. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 20.81 and a quick ratio of 20.81.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,000 shares of company stock worth $159,265. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCFT. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $12,528,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,835,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,934,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 153.0% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 442,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.