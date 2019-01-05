HWG Holdings LP Buys 514 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 115,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,599 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6,916.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 350,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,965,000 after purchasing an additional 345,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 657,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,894,000 after buying an additional 255,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,740,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,965,840,000 after buying an additional 159,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,078.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “HWG Holdings LP Buys 514 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/hwg-holdings-lp-buys-514-shares-of-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.