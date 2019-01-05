HyreCar Inc (HYRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HyreCar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HyreCar will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HyreCar.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Taglich Brothers assumed coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Anshu Bansal sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HyreCar stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of HyreCar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYRE stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HyreCar (HYRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.