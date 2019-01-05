IBERIABANK (IBKC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens set a $85.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Hovde Group raised shares of IBERIABANK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.25.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.06. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 30,291.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 650,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,882,000 after purchasing an additional 647,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 468,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 25.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,607,000 after purchasing an additional 458,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 48.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 443,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 399.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 326,273 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.