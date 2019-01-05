ICICI Bank (IBN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

IBN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICICI Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICICI Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered ICICI Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ICICI Bank stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 8,986,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 246,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,809,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,474,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,028,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,382,000 after purchasing an additional 562,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

