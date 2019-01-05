iCo Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ICO)’s share price rose 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 412,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 240,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iCo Therapeutics (ICO) Stock Price Up 20%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/ico-therapeutics-ico-stock-price-up-20.html.

About iCo Therapeutics (CVE:ICO)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.