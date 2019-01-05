Icon (ICLR) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Icon from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised Icon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Icon has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. The company had revenue of $655.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Icon will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 12.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,070,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,561,000 after buying an additional 121,970 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at $6,644,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 18.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 11.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

