Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ideal Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of IPWR stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 568.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ideal Power will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

