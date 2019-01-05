Illumina (ILMN) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $370.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s current price.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.88.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $302.69 on Thursday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $207.51 and a 1 year high of $372.61. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $3,118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,198,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.86, for a total transaction of $419,763.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,561.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,404 shares of company stock worth $20,904,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,099,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 18.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,429,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $524,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $8,442,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

