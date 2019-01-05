ImmunoGen (IMGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “Our 12-month, $18 price target on shares of ImmunoGen is based on a 13-year DCF-driven, sum-of-the-parts analysis. Our DCF analysis is based on: beta of 1.8, terminal growth rate of 0.5%, risk premium of 4.93%, calculated WACC of 12.0%, and tax rate of 12% beginning in FY 2028. Note, our $18 price target is leveraged on the outcome of the mirvetuximab soravtansine’s Phase 3 FORWARD I study, which represents approximately 89% of our target (risk-adjusted NPV of $16 per share). Key risks to our valuation include: emergence of ADC-related safety concerns, clinical, regulatory, and financials risks. ImmunoGen, Inc.””

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMGN. BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

IMGN stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.37.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 673.66% and a negative net margin of 176.35%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $46,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,888. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

