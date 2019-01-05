Impact One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (IMX)

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Impact has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Impact coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Impact has a market cap of $21,234.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001833 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Impact Coin Profile

Impact (IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,565,423 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX. Impact’s official website is www.impact-coin.org.

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

