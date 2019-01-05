Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Receives $47.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. GMP Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 769,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,169,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 13.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period.

IMO stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.15. 525,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,415. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

