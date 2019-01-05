Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INFI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 200,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.28. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 1,469,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,013,661.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,905,634 shares of company stock worth $5,300,055. 11.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,433,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 364,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 198,098 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.