Inogen (INGN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INGN. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.67.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.58. Inogen has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.94 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. Inogen’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $2,064,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,666.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland sold 2,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $310,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $464,012.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $3,580,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 286,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Inogen by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 53,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,796,000 after buying an additional 173,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Inogen by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.