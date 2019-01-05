Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG) Insider Acquires 48 Shares of Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) insider Humphrey Tomlinson purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($198.20).

Humphrey Tomlinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Humphrey Tomlinson sold 45 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £149.40 ($195.22).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 321.90 ($4.21) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 332.28 ($4.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 411.30 ($5.37).

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, October 15th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 352 ($4.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 391.50 ($5.12).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

