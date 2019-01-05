Insider Buying: Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Major Shareholder Acquires $24,820.00 in Stock

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $24,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 6,400 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $157,376.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 8,000 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $207,120.00.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.10. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 23.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWONA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,291,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,217,000 after purchasing an additional 430,621 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 65,915 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 172,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 75,874 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

