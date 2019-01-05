Insider Buying: Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Director Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Director Vincent D. Foster bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $269,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quanta Services stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Quanta Services by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quanta Services by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Director Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/insider-buying-quanta-services-inc-pwr-director-buys-9000-shares-of-stock.html.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.