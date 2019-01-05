Insider Buying: Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Director Stelios Papadopoulos acquired 50,000 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,229.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stelios Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 27th, Stelios Papadopoulos acquired 116,401 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $112,908.97.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.12. Regulus Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $17.28.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 311.60% and a negative net margin of 75,823.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 396.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.82% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

