Insider Buying: Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) Director Purchases $11,980.00 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Lisa R. Jacobs purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $350.97 million, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,222,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 47.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRBK shares. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/insider-buying-republic-first-bancorp-inc-frbk-director-purchases-11980-00-in-stock.html.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.