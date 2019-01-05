Insider Buying: Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) Director Purchases $11,980.00 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Lisa R. Jacobs purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of FRBK stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $350.97 million, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,222,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 47.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRBK shares. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.