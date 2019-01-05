Insider Buying: Wizard World Inc (WIZD) Insider Purchases 56,000 Shares of Stock

Wizard World Inc (OTCBB:WIZD) insider Paul L. Kessler bought 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $11,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wizard World Inc has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.

Wizard World Company Profile

Wizard World, Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions provide a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business.

