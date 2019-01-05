Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Director Sells 5,688 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $736,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $107.61 and a 12-month high of $153.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,295,000 after purchasing an additional 425,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,295,000 after purchasing an additional 425,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,605,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,671,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,094,000 after purchasing an additional 801,928 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.87.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

